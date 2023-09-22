Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

