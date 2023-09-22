Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.21 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

