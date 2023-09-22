Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

