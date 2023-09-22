Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

