Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,423 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

