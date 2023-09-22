Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

