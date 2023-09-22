AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 34,804 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,804 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

