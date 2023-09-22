Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.90 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

