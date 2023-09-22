Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,889 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

