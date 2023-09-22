Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

