AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

