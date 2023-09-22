Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

