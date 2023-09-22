Avion Wealth Acquires 163 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,429,949 shares of company stock valued at $366,922,222. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

