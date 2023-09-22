Avion Wealth Purchases New Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.30. 69,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $989,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

