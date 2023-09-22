Avion Wealth Invests $114,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 465,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 689,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

