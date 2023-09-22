Avion Wealth Acquires 972 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

UAL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 723,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,643. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.