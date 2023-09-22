Avion Wealth Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

