Avion Wealth Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,701. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.