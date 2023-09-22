Avion Wealth Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 0.7% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 109,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

