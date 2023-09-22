Avion Wealth Has $296,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.14. 1,412,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

