Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,527 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,138 shares of company stock worth $1,239,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.