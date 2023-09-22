Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 299.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

