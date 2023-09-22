Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.34. Alector shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 179,704 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALEC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Alector Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alector by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

