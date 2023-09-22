Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scholastic by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

