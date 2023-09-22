MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $25.14

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.48. MINISO Group shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 283,550 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

