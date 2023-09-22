OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.46. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 75,637 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

