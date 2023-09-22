New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $53.99

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $56.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 185,078 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

