UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.04. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 314,549 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.