Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Scholastic by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

