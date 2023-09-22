AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.85. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 650,200 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 578.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

