Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 318,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,428,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
DML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
