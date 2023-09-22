GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.90. GDS shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 114,751 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.