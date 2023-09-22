Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $31.55. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 1,549,363 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $610,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 454.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

