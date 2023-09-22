Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.92

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 3602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.