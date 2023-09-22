KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.73. KE shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 1,093,349 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

