Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 29308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $795.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

