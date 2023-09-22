Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.67

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 73024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $2,921,150. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $524,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,911,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

