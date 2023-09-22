Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.49

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 66176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,241.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.