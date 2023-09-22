NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.04

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.04 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 287832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

