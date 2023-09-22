Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.85

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 58688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at $25,314,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,314,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 19,434 shares worth $1,526,358. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

