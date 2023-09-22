Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.17. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,856. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $282.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.