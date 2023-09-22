Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.63. The stock had a trading volume of 165,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

