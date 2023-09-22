Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,102,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

