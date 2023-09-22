Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

