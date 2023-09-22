Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

