Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,869.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,735.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,574.90. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 107 shares of company stock valued at $174,539 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.