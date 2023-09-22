Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

KEYS opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

