Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 1.16% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 760,600 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.