Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 130,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

