Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

